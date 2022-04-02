In a first, Andhra gets 'She Auto' stands

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): In a move to provide safe transport to women and girl students, the police here have set up three 'She Auto' stands, the first of its kind in the state, on Friday.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLA, along with city Mayor Dr R Sireesha and Urban Superintendent of Police Venkata Appala Naidu inaugurated the dedicated auto stands at the RTC Bus Stand, Mahila University and Ruia Hospital.



The MLA appreciated SP Naidu for focusing on the safety of women auto-rickshaw drivers. The SP said the aim behind the She Auto stands was to provide safe transportation to women.

Naidu has set up special stands for women auto drivers in different parts of the city, giving priority to women. "Tirupati is the first state in the state to set up special auto stands for women like this. Proved that women have a special place in society by setting up auto stand by setting up auto stand in RTC bus stand in Tirupati, Women's University and Rua Hospital. Earlier, women auto drivers use to keep their vehicles with men at other auto stands," the MLA said.

The SP said that it is a well-known fact that women drivers have an apex level of driving skills. "Accidents involving women-driven autos are very rare," the police official added. (ANI)

