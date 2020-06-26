In a first, Delhi court allows parties to reach compromise over book dispute through video conference

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): The Additional District Judge Sanjiv Jain at Patiala House Court passed a detailed order on Friday after hearing the two parties -- Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Harper Collins -- over video conference.

Advocates Vijay Aggarwal, Jaiveer Shergill, and Naman Joshi appeared on behalf of Singhvi. Harper Collins appeared through its advocates and CEO Anantha Padmanabhan. Singhvi was also present in person though virtually.

In April 2020 Singhvi had approached the court seeking an injunction against the marketing and sale of a book titled 'Honour Bound: Adventures of an Indian Lawyer in English Courts' that was published by Harper Collins.

So far only arguments were being heard and orders being pronounced with evidence being taken online in rare cases. With this order, the Patiala House Court not only took statements but also took on record digital signatures and accorded the compromise judicial sanctity showing that the courts, advocate, and litigants are gearing up for the future.

The court had granted an interim order in favour of Singhvi on April 13, 2020, and injuncted the marketing and sale of 'Honour Bound'. Following this, Amazon and Flipkart, who were also parties to the suit, stopped the sale of Honour Bound and Harper stopped marketing its book.



In the online proceedings, the Additional District Judge Sanjiv Jain heard Singhvi and Harper Collins virtually about their application to compromise the matter over video conference and recorded the statements of Singhvi as well as the Harper Collins CEO Padmanabhan and allowed them to digitally sign their statements.

With the said statements and order, Singhvi and Harper have agreed that the book 'Honour Bound' will be withdrawn and the objectionable contents will be deleted.

The court has passed a consent decree to this effect.

In evolving times where courts and tribunals are struggling with pendency and moving towards digitalization, the move by the Patiala House Court is a landmark moment in extending all aspects of the judicial system to the advocates and litigants over the internet. (ANI)

