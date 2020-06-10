In a first, number of recovered COVID-19 patients in India surpasses active cases; recovery rate at 48.47%

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): For the first time, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients on Wednesday surpassed the total active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The latest update by the union health ministry noted 1,33,632 active cases (including one migrated case ) while the number of recovered patients is at 1,35,205.

India witnessed a spike of 9,985 new coronavirus cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,745 and the total number of cases climbed to 2,76,583.

On Tuesday, the Central government said that the total recovery rate has reached 48.47 per cent in the battle against coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)