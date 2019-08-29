Aswatha Narayana.
Aswatha Narayana.

In a first, Odisha college student wins gold at Worldskills contest in Russia

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:18 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Aswatha Narayana, a college student from Bhubaneswar, created history by becoming the first Indian to win gold at World Skills competition in Kazan city of Russia on Tuesday.
He bagged the gold in water technology in the competition that was held between August 23 and 27.
"Since water is the world's most critical resource, the importance of this occupation and quality of those fulfilling it, is second to none," Narayana said.
India has won three more medals including a silver in Web Technology and two bronze medals in jewellery and graphic design technology, an official release said.
A 48-member team was sent to Russia to represent the country at the 45th World Skills competition, biennial event. The team participated in 44 skills.
India also got the medal of excellence at World Skills in IT software solutions for business, welding, wall and floor tiling, autobody repair, car painting, automobile technology, bricklaying, mobile robotics, patisserie and confectionery, health and social care, visual merchandising, bakery, 3D game art, cybersecurity and mechatronics.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated Aswatha on his stellar performance and thanked him for making Odisha proud. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 04:50 IST

BEST employees sit on indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Some employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) sat on an indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday after no breakthrough emerged in talks with the administration for a new wage settlement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 03:47 IST

UP: Unable to repay loan, farmer commits suicide in Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A farmer allegedly committed suicide, in Paoti village here on Wednesday, after he failed to repay a Rs 6 lakh loan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 03:36 IST

With 9 new plants, IRCTC to meet 100 pc bottled water demand of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): With nine new water bottling plants, the IRCTC is set to fulfil 100 per cent of demand of bottled water of the Indian Railways, according to a senior official.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 03:00 IST

Himachal: Live mortar found in Mandi rivulet

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A live mortar was found in a rivulet in Ratti village under Balh police limits here on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 02:24 IST

Odisha: Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering minor girl...

Mayubhanj (Odisha) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A local court on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to a man for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2018.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:31 IST

International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure...

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has given ex-post facto approval for the establishment of International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) which will be launched at a UN summit in September, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:16 IST

Telangana: 3 students killed after school bus overturns

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Three students were killed and a few others were injured when the school bus they were travelling in overturned in Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:08 IST

Only handing over of PoK to India remains to be discussed with...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 29 (ANI): Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the only matter which remained to be discussed with Pakistan was the handing over of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:25 IST

Cabinet approves amendments in National Medical Commission Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Parliament earlier this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:20 IST

BJP demands TRS government to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Telangana unit BJP on Wednesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led TRS government to officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day every year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:19 IST

Mathura: Cop's inaction; couple attempts self-immolation inside...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A couple set themselves on fire inside Surir police station on Wednesday over the alleged inaction by cops in connection with a scuffle which took place between the couple and the neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:15 IST

Pulwama DDC reviews stock of essential commodities

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): District Development Commissioner (DDC) Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Wednesday held a meeting to review the stock and supply position of essential commodities, Muharram arrangements and functioning of various departments.

Read More
iocl