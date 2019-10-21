A view of UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad.
A view of UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad.

In a first, PMJAY rewards 3 hospitals with 'gold certificate' for quality culture

By Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In a first in India, three hospitals have been rewarded by the government with 'gold certificates' for bringing in quality culture in providing healthcare services to the patients under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).
These hospitals are UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre based at Ahmedabad, Cygnus Super Speciality Hospital in Haryana and Spine Institute of Orthopaedic in Ahmedabad.
"We have a very robust system, which closely monitors the compliance with the norms related to the quality certificate given by the PMJAY. So far we have received four applications for the certificate," said Dr JL Meena, General Manager, Hospital Networking and Quality Assurance at AB-PMJAY while talking to ANI.
"Three hospitals have fulfilled the criteria for the gold certificate. Application for one hospital is still under scrutiny. This entire process is aimed at building a culture of quality healthcare for the patients," added Dr Meena.
Last month, the implementing body of AB-PMJAY -- the National Health Authority framed comprehensive guidelines for hospitals to be empanelled with the healthcare scheme to apply for a quality certificate.
This list of guidelines includes infrastructure, human resource requirements, appropriate space for the ambulance in hospital for patient movement, proper lighting facility inside and outside the hospital, medical instruments and equipment, their maintenance, fire fighting equipment and basic amenities like safe drinking water, hygiene, canteen, suitable toilets for men and women.
The guidelines for a self-assessment tool kit to get a quality certificate is very user-friendly, practical and has no language barrier, an official said. As of now, there are 18,097 hospitals on board with the AB-PMJAY, which have treated around 50 lakh patients. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:28 IST

74.39 pc voter turnout till 5 pm in Chitrakot

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Voter turnout for bypoll in Chitrakot assembly constituency of Chattisgarh was 74.39 per cent till 5 pm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:04 IST

JP Nadda to hold meeting of BJP general secretaries on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national working president JP Nadda will hold a meeting of the party's general secretaries on Tuesday at the party headquarters here in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:03 IST

Indore HC to monitor honey trap scandal, seeks detailed report from SIT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Indore High court will now monitor the honey trap scandal and has sought a detailed report from the special investigation team (SIT) in a sealed cover within 15 days, petitioner Manohar Dalal said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:59 IST

Rajnath Singh inaugurates strategic bridge in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated `Col Chewang Rinchen Setu', a strategically important bridge, over Shyok river in Ladakh region. The 430-meter-long bridge has been built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and connects Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:56 IST

Expo 2020 Dubai: India to get a permanent pavilion

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): With India set to get a permanent pavilion at Expo 2020, the World Fair in Dubai that kicks off on October 20 next year is set to see an exchange of ideas and technology and culture between the United Arab Emirates, India and over 190 participating countries.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:36 IST

Those who used to cast bogus votes are now accusing...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): BJP leader Jaya Prada, who cast her vote at a polling booth in Rampur on Monday, slammed the opposition parties saying that 'people who used to cast bogus votes are now accusing the administration of manhandling them.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:33 IST

India, China handled 'perceptional differences' with 'great...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Asserting that India and China share "cordial relations", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that "perceptional differences" between both countries on boundary issue have been handled with "great maturity and responsibly".

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:31 IST

Singhvi's tweet on Savarkar can affect Congress on voting day:...

New Delhi [India] Oct 21 (ANI): The Congress party is upset with its leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi for calling Hindu Mahasabha ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar an 'accomplished man,' who had participated in India's freedom struggle.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:22 IST

ULFA (I) cadre arrested, arms, ammunition seized

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the state police apprehended top United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) (Independent) cadre with arms and ammunition on Sunday from Ngoitong village of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:16 IST

Haryana registers 50.59 pc polling by 4 pm, Maharashtra 43.70 pc

New Delhi, Oct 21 (ANI): Over 50 per cent of voters had cast their votes for Haryana assembly polls by 4 pm on Monday while the polling percentage was 43.70 per cent in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 17:04 IST

India America trade negotiations back on track: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that trade negotiations between India and America had a "little pause" but are back on track now.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch.

Read More
iocl