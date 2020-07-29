In a first, Railways uses NTC machine for track construction

Khurja (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar and Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Wednesday inspected the Khurja-Dadri section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, which is among the first tracks in India where the New Track Construction (NTC) machine is being used.

Currently, there are seven NTC machines that have been deployed along the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) alignment. While four machines have been deployed in the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), three have been deployed in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), respectively.

The Khurja-Dadri section is the connecting link between the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors on which freight trains run at a speed of 100 kmph ensuring fast logistics movement.

The NTC machine has the capability to lay 1.5 km of track per day. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has been given the task of laying down the entire length of the track.

The machine helps in bringing substantial ease and efficiency in track construction with integrated logistic arrangements for mechanised handling, movement and laying of heavy track components.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022. (ANI)

