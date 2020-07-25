In a first, UP Metro places double T-girder at IIT Kanpur station

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) on Friday placed pre-casted double T-girder of the Metro corridor under the Kanpur Metro project.

This was the first time when double T-girders were used for preparing slab of the concourse level of a Metro station under any Metro project in India. According to UPMRC, the strategy of Metro engineers behind the use of double T-girders in the civil construction of Kanpur Metro is that it will be beneficial for saving time and help in good finishing.

Kumar Keshav, the Managing Director of UPMRC said, "It is our endeavour to always strive for an innovation that will not only speed up construction work but also enhance the structural beauty of the project. It is the result of these continuous efforts that for the first time in India, we have achieved an unprecedented achievement using this kind of experiment."

He added that this experiment will prove to be very effective in the direction of completing the Kanpur Metro project within the stipulated time frame. He also congratulated his whole team for evolving the concept and successfully implementing it at the site.

According to the UPMRC, there are many types of girder used in the structure of the Metro, whose main task is to incorporate precast construction to enhance the speed in delivering the project. Generally, a group of single girders is used to form the base of the concourse of the elevated Metro stations, but in Kanpur Metro, double T-girder is used to form the base of the station's concourse. The girder is named after its shape resembling like the letter 'T' in English. (ANI)

