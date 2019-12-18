In a major relief, India grants temporary relaxation for those who haven't re-issued OCI cards

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): In a major sigh of relief, India on Wednesday granted temporary relaxation to those who have not got their Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards re-issued.

According to an official notification, OCI cards holders, who are either below 20 years or above 50 years of age and have renewed their passports, can continue their travel to India till June 30. They, however, are subjected to carry their existing OCI cards along with the new and old passports.

The move came after India citizens, who have settled abroad, complained that they were being subject to harassment by both the immigration authorities in cases pertaining to the re-issuing of the OCI cards.

In many cases, OCI cardholders had to cancel their trip to India or had to abruptly return mid-way due to the previous inconvenience.

The MEA had earlier allowed that OCI card needed to be re-issued each time a new passport was acquired by the cardholders up to the age of 20 years.

In addition, the cardholders were also required re-issued them once on acquiring a new passport after completing 50 years of age.

The OCI card was also not required to re-issue each time a passport was issued to a cardholder between 21 and 50 years of age. (ANI)

