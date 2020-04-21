In Adityanath's absence, last rites of his father performed in Pauri Garhwal

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Last rites of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht were performed here in Phool Chatti on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat attended the last rites ceremony of Bisht, who passed away at AIIMS in Delhi on Monday.

Adityanath did not take part in his father's last rites. He had earlier said he will not take part in the rituals to ensure enforcement of lockdown and to defeat COVID-19 pandemic in Uttar Pradesh.

All those in attendance at the ceremony were seen wearing masks.

Adityanath had also urged for minimal number of people to be present for the rituals in view of the COVID-19 spread.

Several political leaders had on Monday condoled Bisht's demise. (ANI)

