In Andhra's Srikakulam; 'Yamraj', 'Chitragupta' warn people of coronavirus

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Police in Kasibugga town has begun a unique initiative to create awareness among people regarding coronavirus pandemic.

The police hired some artists, made them as Yamraj, his army and Chitragupta. They dressed up as the 'God of Death' and the 'God of Justice' in Hindu mythology to make people visualize the dangers of coronavirus.

Kasibugga circle inspector Venugopal Rao took up the initiative for such a unique representation of COVID-19 impact to create awareness among the general public about the disease. (ANI)

