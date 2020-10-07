In Aurangabad's Zilla Parishad-run school, students speak Japanese language

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): At a time when the student community is badly hit by COVID-19 pandemic and their studies are affected, the students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a remote village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra are learning the Japanese language.

Students of Gadiwat village, located 25 kilometres from Aurangabad city are learning Japanese and they have a fascination for robotics and technology.

While talking to ANI, District Education Officer (DEO) Suraj Prasad Jaiswal said the main aim of the initiative is to provide job-oriented education to students.



"Under this initiative, a person takes online classes of the language. Many teachers of the school have also learnt Japanese. The main aim is to provide job-oriented education to students. A lot of Japanese tourists visit Ajanta and Ellora caves in the district. If the students can speak Japanese, they can become guides," Jaiswal said.

The government-run school decided to launch a foreign language programme in September last year, under which students from Classes 4 to 8 were asked to choose a language they would like to learn.

Sueeksha, a class 8th student said, "We enjoy learning the Japanese language. We have completed level 1. We can now talk in Japanese. I want to go to Japan and learn robotics."

Amrita Rajesh, another student of class 6th said, "Japan is a technology-driven country. I want to go there and learn about technology so that I can do the same in India." (ANI)

