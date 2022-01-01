In constant touch with local administration to ensure rescue ops, immediate assistance: Haryana CM after Bhiwani landslide

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday expressed grief over the landslide that occurred in Haryana's Bhiwani and assured that he is in constant touch with the local administration to ensure rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured.

"Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured," Khttar tweeted.



Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal also reached the spot of landslide.

"Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible," Dalal said.

According to Haryana police, at least two people were injured and several were missing after a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday. (ANI)

