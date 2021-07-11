In development terms, Gandhinagar will be at forefront among all Lok Sabha constituencies before 2024: Shah

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that in terms of development, Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency will be at the forefront among all Lok Sabha constituencies in the country before 2024.

As per the official release by the ministry, Shah shall ensure this by keeping the trust reposed by the people in him and the leader of the country, PM Narendra Modi. "The Government of India has implemented many schemes to ensure that drinking water, cooking gas and toilets reach every person's house. The Prime Minister has been concerned about the welfare of the people through many schemes. In Gujarat also, CM Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel have implemented many schemes," he said.

Shah said that the health scheme has been prepared by the Prime Minister. "As your Member of Parliament (MP), it is my responsibility to ensure that it should be well managed, besides being the responsibility of my office and my fellow MLAs and councillors. He said that I want to assure you that none of your elected leaders-- MP or MLA-- will back down in fulfilling this responsibility and we will move towards making it the most developed Lok Sabha constituency," he said.

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that they are firmly battling the COVID-19 pandemic. "This included the battle against the first wave, the second wave and now the start of creating the protective shield. Gujarat is at the forefront of vaccination in the country in terms of vaccinations per million (every 10 lakh)," he said.

He said that he wishes to convey special felicitations to the Ahmedabad district administration as 86 percent of the citizens above 45 years of age have been vaccinated in the district and 32 percent of the citizens of 18 to 44 years of age have also been vaccinated. Shah requested all citizens of Gandhinagar constituency, Ahmedabad and Gujarat to get vaccinated at the earliest. He said that there will be complete security only when all the citizens make themselves safe by taking both doses. Only then will we be able to win the battle against COVID-19. The Home Minister said that awareness alone can help create the security shield to combat COVID-19. It is up to us to vaccinate. If someone does not get vaccinated due to rumours or fear, then it is our responsibility to remove such apprehensions.

The Union Home Minister said that recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi got Cabinet approval of Rs. 23,000 crores to expand the infrastructure in the fight against COVID-19. "With this, lakhs of beds, call centers and other infrastructure is planned to be created all over the country. PM Narendra Modi has, with sensitivity, taken the decision to distribute free food grains to the poor till Diwali.", he said.

He said that we should ensure that food grains reach persons in villages and districts who have Red Card. Amit Shah said that a call center has been started for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, to which calls are being made to spread awareness about free food grain distribution. Also, if there is any problem in being vaccinated, then a toll free number has been started, he stated.

Amit Shah said that during the second wave there was a shortage of oxygen. "PM Narendra Modi led government has started efforts to set up thousands of oxygen plants across the country and Gujarat is not far behind. The Government of Gujarat, voluntary organizations and the Government of India are all working together. PM Modi has organized installation of oygen plants with capacity to serve more than 4,00,000 oxygen beds", Shah said.

Shah said that he believes that all this will be very helpful for us in the battle against COVID-19.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for a total of 1220 development works worth about Rs 43 crore in Sanand, Ahmedabad, the Home Minister said PM Narendra Modi believed in him, that is why he is also the Home Minister and the Minister for Cooperation, but he will always remember that he is first a Member of Parliament, and then the is the Member of Parliament of Sanand. "Therefore the development of this area is my primary responsibility. It is the responsibility of the Member of Parliament to take the schemes of the government to the people and to solve the problems of the people.", he said.

Amit Shah said that since his party came to power, the tradition of legislators going to the people has started, rather than to people going to legislators. This is because of the changing work culture. He said that we have to carry forward this change, so that the country reaches the top position in the world, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah made a request to the people of Gandhinagar to make it a green Lok Sabha constituency by planting about 15 lakh trees and said that Sanand taluka should not lag behind in this effort. He said it would be good if trees with long life are planted with the help of GIDC along the boundaries of its entire area. GIDC officers should make arrangements for the trees to be watered.

The Union Home Minister said the Olympics are beginning from July 23 in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. It is a matter of pride that six daughters of Gujarat including three daughters from Ahmedabad are going to represent India at these Olympics. He said when the Khelo Gujarat campaign was started in the state, people used to joke that could a gold medal be won by playing kabaddi and khokho. However, today six daughters of Gujarat are going to participate in the Olympics, and he is sure that they will win gold medals. Amit Shah said photos of these girls should be installed in every school so that more children are inspired. (ANI)