In DJB vandalism case Raghav Chadha approaches Magistrate's Court for monitoring of investigation

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): In the face of "brazen acts" of "lawlessness" executed by vandalising the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters at Varunalaya, Jhandewala, the Vice-Chairperson of Delhi Jal Board has moved an application under Section 156(3) of CrPC praying for Court's intervention and monitoring of investigation carried out by the police officials.

According to an official release, in the DJB vandalism case, DJB Vice-Chairperson Raghav Chadha has approached Magistrate's Court for monitoring of investigation by filing an application under Section 156(3) against Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta, Yogendra Chandoliya, another BJP leader Ravi Tanwar, Upadhyaksh, Karol Bagh BJP Unit, Vikas Tanwar and other unidentified persons owing to the ineffectual investigation and lodging FIR under trivial sections of Epidemic Act without naming the aforesaid BJP leaders, thus orders for effective investigation and monitoring of the same have been prayed in the application filed by Raghav Chadha.

The application for monitoring of investigation states that "upon the outrageous and unprecedentedly horrendous turn of events, wherein by resorting to brazen acts of vandalism and hooliganism orchestrated by Adesh Gupta, president, Delhi BJP Unit, Yogendra Chandoliya, another BJP leader, Ravi Tanwar, Upadhyaksh, Karol Bagh BJP unit, Vikas Tanwar, more than 200-250 BJP workers in the prosecution of their common object, unleashed series of grave and serious cognizable offences in broad daylight at Delhi Jal Board Headquarter."

"The incident of violence was aggravated owing to the conspicuous inaction on the part of Delhi Police who nonchalantly stood as mute spectators while the riotous mob created havoc and illegally trespassed the Delhi Jal Board Headquarters and woefully ravaged the public property of the Delhi Jal Board, which is an instrumentality of State and obstructed the officials in discharge of their official duties with absolute impunity, again followed by the abysmal inaction of the concerned police officials to bring the palpably identifiable offenders to book till date. Thus, by way of the application under S. 156(3), inter-alia, a court-monitored timely investigation is sought in furtherance of the right to a fair and impartial investigation," the application further read. (ANI)