Representative Image

In every 100 people, there is only 0.22 pc prevalence of HIV/AIDS in India

Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:25 IST

By Priyanka Sharma
New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): There is only 0.22 per cent prevalence of HIV/AIDS in every 100 people of the age between 15 and 49 in the country, according to latest estimates of National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).
However, the real challenge for the government is that around 10,000 new patients are being added to the list every year, said an official at the Health Ministry.
Currently, there are about 21.4 lakh people living with HIV positive. Of this population, 3 per cent are children who are affected by HIV and AIDS (CABA).
"As of now, only 17 lakh people who are diagnosed with HIV/AIDS have registered on the records of government. Of the 17 lakh, Over 14 lakh patients are undertaking treatments at various hospitals in the country. Nearly 13 lakh patients are getting treatment at government hospitals and one lakh patients are availing medical services at private hospitals," said the official.
Further, the official said: "Our aim is to reach out to the target population like transgenders, sex workers, drug-injecting users and other vulnerable people and educate them. While conducting awareness campaigns, we also involve several NGOs. The department is also preparing an agenda to come up with the estimates of 2019 on the status of HIV/AIDS in India."
Earlier on Monday, the union health ministry signed an MoU Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE). This is the 18th such MoU with other government departments.
Dr Harsh Vardhan emphasised on the need for newer innovations and ideas newer ideas to combat HIV/AIDS. "The health ministry is committed for meeting all the set goals to eliminate HIV/AIDS by 2030," he added.
Since 1980's NACO has played a key role in fighting against the disease and reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the country.
The programme made a greater impact with over 80 per cent reduction in new infections from its peak time in 1995. There was at least 71 per cent decline in the estimated AIDS-related death in 2005.
According to UNAIDS 2018 report, the global average for a decline in new infections and AIDS-related deaths from peak has been 47 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively. (ANI)

