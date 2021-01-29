In hunt for new chief, Maharashtra Congress to meet AICC leadership tomorrow

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Leaders of Maharashtra Congress will meet the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Saturday to deliberate and decide on the future of the state units.

According to party sources, the Maharashtra unit wants a new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, as the incumbent president Balasaheb Thorat is holding the office of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, along with a ministerial berth in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

"AICC Leadership will have a brainstorming session with the Maharashtra leaders tomorrow in Delhi. All the Ministers in Maharashtra government from Congress will land in Delhi to have a discussion with the leadership. Along with them, several other important leaders from the state will also be present during the meeting," a source told ANI.

They added that party leaders from Maharashtra will meet the AICC state In-charge Hanumanthagowda Krishnegowda Patil, to discuss an organisational change.



"Later they will meet the Congress General Secretary organisation KC Venugopal in the evening. AICC leadership is trying to make consensus among the leaders for the change in leadership in the state regard to PCC Chief," the source stated.

According to the source, Congress wants a change in Thorat's current position and wants a new PCC chief for the state.

"Initial round of talks have been done for the same and Thorat had earlier said that he is willing to quit from the position of party chief. High Command will tell him to do so. Some of the other prominent leaders from the state have also met Venugopal in Delhi," they added.

Congress plans to announce the new MPCC chief after the important meeting on Saturday.

Earlier, Maharashtra AICC in-charge Patil met several senior leaders in the state and has a one-on-one discussion with them in Mumbai. Party also did a state-level survey through voice calls to party workers asking them to select one leader among the probable leads for the post of president. (ANI)

