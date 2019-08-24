In Jaitley's death, BJP has lost one of its diamonds: Prakash Javadekar

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday expressed his condolences over the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who breathed his last at 66, saying the party has lost one of its diamonds.

"An orator par excellence, he was a master of articulation. We have lost many leaders in one year -- Atal Ji, Ananth Kumar, Manohar Parrikar, Sushma Swaraj and now Arun Jaitley. We deeply mourn his death," he told ANI.

Jaitley, the former Finance Minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government, breathed his last at the AIIMS in New Delhi earlier today.

He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. The former Finance Minister was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP and Congress leaders had continued to visit Jaitley who was kept on life-support.

Jaitley will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat on Sunday. (ANI)

