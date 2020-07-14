In Jammu, Army chief warns of 'Zero tolerance' on ceasefire violations

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane, on Monday visited the forward areas of the Rising Stars Corps to review the current security situation and operational preparedness of the troops deployed on the ground in the Jammu-Pathankot region.

Naravane, who was in Jammu today to take stock of the security situation and current preparedness, reiterated India's "Zero tolerance" on ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration bids by terrorists, the Army said.

He further highlighted that all agencies of the services and the government were working together relentlessly and would continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fueled by adversaries.

He was briefed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding 9 Corps on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters.

Addressing the Western Command through video conferencing, the Chief of Army Staff expressed confidence in the capabilities of the armed forces to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of the country. (ANI)

