In Jodhpur, challans to be sent to homes of those who flout COVID norms

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 8 (ANI): Faced with a surge in Covid-19 cases, Jodhpur Police Commissioner, J Mohan said that challans will be sent to the homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms.

Speaking to ANI, Mohan said, "Some people misbehave with cops or run away when being penalised for violating Covid. CCTV cameras will be used to check those who roam around without masks or flout social distancing. Challans will be sent to their homes."

With 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday. With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.



The country reported 630 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

11 states -- Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat constitute for 80 per cent of COVID cases.

We had a discussion with health ministers of these states on strategies used last year, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on April 6.

Rajasthan has tightened its COVID restrictions. On April 4, the state government in the order stated, "Amid a surge in Covid cases, RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside. Classes 1 to 9 will remain suspended. District Magistrates can impose night curfews but they will be required to seek government's permission for curfew before 8 pm and after 6 am." (ANI)

