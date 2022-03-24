In Lucknow for Yogi's oath, Amit Shah says BJP didn't discriminate over religion

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday praised Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, saying the law and order under his watch has improved over the last five years, adding that his government did not discriminate with people on the basis of religion.

"Yogi government has done the work of strengthening law and order situation in the last five years. Our government provided security to every single person of the state. We did not ask about anyone's religion before benefitting with our schemes," Amit Shah said after Yogi was elected as the leader of BJP legislative party in Uttar Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with a massive mandate- winning 255 out of 403 constituencies- resulting in the return of the party for a second continuous term. This is the first time in almost four decades that any political party has won consecutively.

"In the last 35 years, not a single political party has got a majority for two consecutive terms in Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, BJP announced Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India and under his leadership, we saw the dream of forming our government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 for the first time," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister is in Lucknow to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath, who welcomed him at the airport.

"Warm welcome and greetings to the Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji on the historical and holy land of Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Yogi.

Preparations are underway for the oath-taking ceremony, which is scheduled for Friday and is expected to be attended by senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Swatantra Dev Singh, the state BJP chief, on Wednesday, inspected the preparations for the oath ceremony at the Ekana Stadium.

A grand stage has been set up with a slogan on its poster that reads, 'New UP of New India' (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP).

According to sources, around 85 thousand people will be attending the grand ceremony in the state capital's mega stadium. (ANI)