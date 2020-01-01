In major rejig, 22 IAS and 28 PCS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): In major administrative rejig, 22 IAS and 28 PCS officers were transferred and posted to other departments by the government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Following the government order, Health and Family Welfare Department secretary Pankaj Kumar has been appointed as the principal staff officer to the chief secretary.

IAS Aamod Kumar has been promoted to the principal secretary of the Planning Department from Revenue Council where he was a member.

Monika Garg, principal secretary of Women Welfare Department, has been put in waiting list.

IAS officer Roshan Jacob has been promoted to the post of secretary and director of the Department of Geology and Mining.

Gauri Shankar Priyadarshi and Gaurav Dayal have been appointed as commissioners of Aligarh and Chitrakoot, respectively.

In Provincial Civil Service officers (PCS) officers transfers and postings, Avinash Singh has been made Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Mirzapur while Ramniwas Sharma has become a special secretary in the Home Department.

PCS officers Ritu Punia and Amrit Lal Bind have been appointed as ADM of Badaun and Kanpur (city), respectively. (ANI)