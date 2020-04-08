In MP, Mohammed Suleman given charge of health dept; Sudam Khade new Health Director

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday gave Additional Chief Secretary Mohammed Suleman the charge of the state's health department.

The 1989 batch IAS officer has been given the charge of the health department, according to an official order of the state government. As per the order, Suleman Sudam Khade was also appointed as Director of the state health department.

This comes after two senior officials of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department had on April 4 tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Secretary (Health) Pallavi Jain Govil who tested positive on April 4 had on Sunday said that she was working from home where she has been observing home quarantine as per doctor's orders.

A statement from the state government on April 5 said that Govil and her son, who had returned from the US recently, were following home quarantine.

"On his return to India, Pallavi Govil's son was tested at Delhi international airport on March 16 and remained in home quarantine till March 30," the statement said.

It also said that other members of Govil family were tested on April 4 after the IAS officer tested positive for the virus.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission had earlier on written to the State's Chief Secretary seeking details of whether proper protocol was followed after several staff members of the state's Health Department tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 21 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bhopal taking the total cases to 83 in the district. (ANI)

