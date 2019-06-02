In native village, MoS Pratap Sarangi's family rejoices

Balasore (Odisha) [India], Jun 1 (ANI): Famed for his austere way of living, newly-elected MP from Balasore Pratap Chandra Sarangi has also made everyone at his native village proud and happy, after being sworn-in as a union minister in the central Cabinet.

Gopinath Pur Village which is the native place of new Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, is rejoicing his success in national politics.

Sarangi's brother-in-law Manoranjan says, "I am very happy with him becoming the minister. He is a very helpful person and helps the poor and tribals in getting an education. In the village, he has worked for the development of road, power supply. Many things are pending as well and he has said that he will complete them now."

During the swearing-in ceremony Sarangi received loud applause and a standing ovation from guests, just before he was administered the oath as the Minister of State by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Two-time elected Member of Legislative Assembly form Odisha, this BJP leader made his mark in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections by winning from the Balasore constituency with a margin of 12, 956 votes.

Pitted against sitting Biju Janata Dal's MP Rabindra Kumar Jena in the constituency, Sarangi won the seat by getting a whopping 4 lakh votes.

The 64-year-old leader was selected as the Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, first between 2009 to 2014 and then between 2009 to 2014 from Nilagiri assembly segment.

Sarangi is an active member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. (ANI)