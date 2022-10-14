In 'Naya J&K,' winter tourism goes beyond Gulmarg; helicopters will take visitors to snow-bound areas

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): The government has made relentless efforts to promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

The decrease in VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 26.5 per cent to one per cent by the Jammu and Kashmir Government has set new dawn for air connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir with a 360 per cent increase in refuelling.

The step by Jammu and Kashmir government has increased the air connectivity to J&K and has also brought down the airfares. This has led to more and more people choosing Kashmir as a holiday destination.

During the past three years, the government has tried its best to take winter tourism beyond the famous skiing destination of Gulmarg in North Kashmir to other places. The focus has been on promoting tourism in the snow-bound areas that remain inaccessible due to roads getting blocked.

The proposal has been moved to make helicopter service available to the snow-bound areas that can become hot spots of winter tourism.

Hundreds of tourists have visited border areas after armies of India and Pakistan entered into a ceasefire agreement nearly two years ago.

Places like Gurez and Karnah in Bandipora and Kupwara districts respectively near the Line of Control (LoC) have remained abuzz with tourists. From this year onwards the government has decided to start special helicopter services to these areas for tourists.

For the first time in the past 70 years, Sonamarg, Karnah and Gurez will remain open for tourists in the winter months. The government is planning to include adventure sports and other activities in these areas to attract visitors. The new ski slopes are likely to be developed in snow-bound areas.

Promoting winter tourism would create more employment avenues for the locals and tourism players who can add these destinations to their itineraries and sell Kashmir as a winter tourist destination.

Gulmarg has always attracted tourists during winter. Doodhpathri in Central Kashmir's Budgam district is the latest addition to the list as both these destinations can be reached by road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the regime "bit the bullet" by abrogating J&K's so-called special status and ending the 70-year-long status quo. The Centre's bold move has changed the destinies of the J&K people as their land is witnessing the progress which they yearned for the seven decades.



After the Pakistan-sponsored insurgency broke out in J&K in 1990, the tourism industry took a severe hit. For many years tourists didn't visit Kashmir even during the summer season. But the time has changed. Now, tourists are visiting the Valley even in winter. The government is taking all the possible steps to facilitate the visitors. Tourist spots have been revamped and the infrastructure has been strengthened to ensure that guests remain comfortable and enjoy their stay in scenic locations.

Multiple steps being taken by the government have instilled confidence among the stakeholders. The tourism industry has grown manifold during the past three years. Hotels and guest houses that used to remain vacant for months together are getting advance bookings and are doing brisk business all throughout the year.

The progress in Naya Jammu and Kashmir is an irreversible process as the people are supporting all the moves of the government. A common man in J&K is no more interested in the vicious propaganda of Pakistan and its agents.

The concept of promoting winter tourism in the Himalayan region is all set to get wings as the introduction of helicopter services to snow-bound areas would add a new dimension to the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Until August 5, 2019--when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K's special status and divided it into two Union Territories--tourism season in Kashmir used to begin in May and end in October.

In "Naya Jammu and Kashmir" tourism is no longer a seasonal activity. It has become an all-weather industry as the concept of winter tourism has gained popularity and is attracting tourists in hordes to the Himalayan region.

Before 2019, the tourism season in Kashmir always remained unpredictable as the separatists used to ruin the summer months by calling for shutdowns and street protests. The law and order problems created by stone-pelting incidents and demonstrations kept the tourists away from Kashmir as no one wanted to visit a disturbing place.

After the scrapping of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, the security scenario improved in Kashmir. Paid agents of Pakistan and the ones, who implemented the agenda of their bosses sitting across the Line of Control, were shown their right place. Many Pakistan stooges, who didn't mend their ways, were put behind bars and the ones who turned silent were asked to let the common people live in peace.

The government has addressed the core issue by creating a safe and secure environment. The improvement in the ground situation has allowed stakeholders to promote Kashmir as a favourite tourist destination and they have got an overwhelming response. No one talks about Kashmir being unsafe anymore.

Recently, Srinagar hosted the 4th edition of the Heli-India Summit. It was attended by various stakeholders of the helicopter industry. The conclave provided an opportunity for the J & K Government to invite the helicopter industry to become a part of the ongoing development process in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha while addressing the summit stated that the various scenic destinations in the Himalayan region were witnessing year-round tourist influx. "Jammu and Kashmir have the potential to boost the heli-tourism market. We are committed to facilitating and helping in the growth of heli-operations. I invite industry captains to be partners in this transformational journey", LG Sinha said.

The idea to start helicopter services for the snow-bound destinations in Kashmir during the winter months is a new concept that the former rulers in the erstwhile J&K state never even considered. Instead of focusing on creating new avenues and opportunities, they kept on projecting Kashmir as a conflict-ridden place to keep their chairs secure. (ANI)

