In NCB's pan-India anti-drug operations, Mumbai emerges as major destination

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said that during pan-India operations by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against drug traffickers, Mumbai has emerged as a major destination.

According to the MHA, seizures from Mumbai are 1 kg of cocaine, 2 kg of PCP (Phencyclidine), 29.300 kg MDA, 70 Gms of Mephedrone. NCB comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and reports to the ministry.

Also, in a separate operation, 56 kg of Hashish was seized at Jammu whose main receiver was arrested from Mumbai.

"Metro cities of India serve as the prime destination for various contrabands. NCB in synchronised operations at Mumbai and its connections with rest of India, has made various seizures and arrests which are having ramifications on the narcotics supply chain," the MHA said in a press release.

"NCB is conducting massive operations against drug traffickers. In the pursuit of operations against drug trafficking, NCB has been conducting regular raids on possible hideouts of drug traffickers, after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts," the MHA said.



Giving details about operations, the release says that in one operation, NCB team seized 1 kg of cocaine and 2 kg of PCP (Phencyclidine) from One M Ahmed from Vasai, Palghar on 12 October.

During interrogation, M Ahmed revealed that the contraband has been provided by one SK Saurabh for further selling. NCB team developed intelligence and on the basis of manual intelligence and technical surveillance, apprehended SK Saurabh on October 13, 2020, from Vasai, Palghar. "The sustained interrogation of SK Saurabh resulted in the further recovery of 29.300 kg of MDA from his shop/godown on October 14, 2020. SK Saurabh further revealed that the drugs belong to A Khanivadekar and R Khanivadekar," the MHA said.

"A Khanivadekar has been apprehended and is under interrogation. During interrogation, he revealed that his brother R. Khanivadekar is accused in a DRI case of 483 kgs of Ephidrine and is on bail. Before the DRI raid, they had shifted the contrabands to the shop/godown of S.K Saurabh and SK Saurabh had taken out the above-recovered contraband from that lot while shifting," the Home Ministry said.

In another operation, NCB Jammu Zonal Unit had affected a seizure of about 56.4 kg of Charas concealed in 55 packets at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu last month and during the investigation, it was found that Charas was destined for Mumbai. NCB has apprehended accused in this case from Mumbai- Pune Highway.

In another operation, NCB, officials had apprehended one Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 gms of Mephedrone in the area of Andheri West. "Pradeep had disclosed that he used to supply Mephedrone to various persons in the Andheri and Juhu Area. He was employed as peon/runner with Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd through a third party. The further distribution network of Pradeep Rajaram Sahni is being investigated," the Ministry said.

The fourth operation was conducted where NCB arrested one Nigerian national namely Uka Emeka. "The seized drug originated from a South American country and the drug trafficker is suspected to be delivering the contraband in the areas of Pali Hill Area, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar Area," Ministry stated. (ANI)

