In push to Make in India, Defence Ministry approves proposals worth Rs 4,276-cr for anti-tank, air defence missile systems

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Tuesday cleared three capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 4,276 crore for buying indigenous Helina anti-tank missiles and air defence systems to be developed for taking down enemy aircraft.

A meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council was held on Tuesday headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the Ministry of Defence statement, among these three proposals, two are of the Indian Army and one of the Indian Navy. The proposals are under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.



The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of HELINA Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, launchers and associated support equipment which will be integrated into the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). This missile is an essential part of the weaponisation of ALH for countering the enemy threat. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of the Indian Army, the Defence Ministry statement said.

The DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of VSHORAD (IR Homing) missile system under design and development by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In view of the recent developments along the Northern borders, there is a need to focus on effective Air Defence (AD) weapon systems which are man-portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain and maritime domain. Procurement of VSHORAD, as a robust and quickly deployable system, will strengthen the Air Defence capabilities.

Further, the DAC granted approval for the procurement of Brahmos Launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for the Shivalik class of ships and Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) for the Indian Navy. With their induction, these ships would have enhanced capability of carrying out maritime strike operations, interdicting and destroying enemy's warships and merchant vessels, the statement said. (ANI)

