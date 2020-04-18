In regular touch with Centre, states to bring back migrant labourers : Rajasthan CM

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that his government is in regular touch with the Centre to bring back the migrant Rajasthani labourers who are stuck in other states amid the lockdown.

"We are regularly talking to the Centre to send these labourers to their homes. We hope that some solution to this problem will emerge soon," said Gehlot during a video conference with state cabinet ministers.

"The state government is regularly having a dialogue with the chief ministers of the concerned states to provide relief to Rajasthanis trapped in their regions. Besides this, the problem of people caught in different districts within Rajasthan will also be resolved soon," he said.

He said it was important to keep the morale of the people high and they should be motivated by sociologists and other experts etc.

Gehlot further informed that a contingency plan has been prepared for the smooth supply of drinking water in the state during the summers, for which, Rs 65 crore has been approved by the government.

Moreover, the state government has issued 1530 licenses to the food processing units to buy directly from farmers.

Meanwhile, State Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said the capacity of different labs functional in Rajasthan was being increased for testing coronavirus infection and very soon the testing capacity would rise from 4,000 tests per day to 10,000 tests per day. (ANI)