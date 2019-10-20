Shah Rukh Khan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aamir Khan at an event in the capital (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aamir Khan at an event in the capital (Image courtesy: Twitter)

In reply to SRK, PM Modi urges citizens to work 'Dil Se' to spread Bapu's message

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2019 11:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): In another display of his way with words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday replied to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan underlining the importance of every citizen's 'dil se' participation in order to fulfil the centre's goal of bringing to reality the message of Mahatma Gandhi in both words and action.
"When every citizen works Dil Se, the outcome will be exceptional. We will leave no stone unturned to carry forward the message of Bapu in letter and spirit," Modi tweeted in response to Khan's tweet from a day earlier.
'Dil Se' which in English means from the heart is the name of SRK's 1998 film which also stars Manisha Koirala.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">When every citizen works Dil Se, the outcome will be exceptional. <br><br>We will leave no stone unturned to carry forward the message of Bapu in letter and spirit. <a href="https://twitter.com/iamsrk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamsrk</a> <a href="https://t.co/L0G38kKRvr">https://t.co/L0G38kKRvr</a></p>— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1185775272584286213?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 20, 2019</a></blockquote>
A day ago, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wonderful interaction and open discussion -- Change Within -- Khan had thanked the host for shedding light on the role the people from the creative world can play in "spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma."
"Thank u PM Modi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin and the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the messages of The Mahatma," King Khan wrote on Twitter.
Along with a selfie of him with the PM and 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan, the 'Raees' actor added: "Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!"
Shah Rukh along with other notable celebrities from the creative and entertainment field was part of the open discussion on Saturday held in the national capital here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering, had said Bapu was synonymous with "simplicity and his thoughts reverberate far and wide."
Moreover, he emphasised on the idea of "global influence" films carry in his address, and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the government, saying, "I am happy to help in any way to ensure maximum impact of your creative initiatives."
October 2nd marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also appealed to the august gathering to pay a visit to the museum made in Dandi, the place where Gandhi completed the salt march. (ANI)

