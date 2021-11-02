In resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Capt Amarinder calls Sidhu 'Pakistani acolyte'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 2 (ANI): Captain Amarinder Singh who resigned from the Congress party on Tuesday months after he vacated the chief ministerial post, the former Punjab CM called Navjot Singh Sidhu as "an acolyte of Pakistani deep state".

In a resignation letter wrote Congress Party Interim President Sonia Gandhi, he said, "Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of Pakistani deep state Navjot Singh Sidhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee."

He further wrote, "Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse me and my government on a regular basis. I am old enough to be his father but that did not stop him from using the filthiest and most vile language against me both publicly and privately."

Singh also claimed that Sidhu was "patronised by Rahul and Priyanka" while Sonia Gandhi "chose to turn to a blind eye to the shenanigans of the gentleman" who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary in-charge Harish Rawat.

The former CM also said, "I had told you at that time also that Sidhu is a person of an unstable mind and you will one day regret this decision and it would be too late by then. I am sure you must be regretting it now."



Singh also said, "When you chose to appoint a person who had been with the BJP for 14 years as PPCC President, I thought to myself where has the Congress come to. However, his appointment was only a continuum given that Nana Patole from the BJP and Revnath Reddy from the RSS had earlier been appointed as Presidents of Maharashtra and Telangana respectively."

Talking about the night before his resignation as the CM, he claimed that a 'midnight consipiracy' was carried out against him at Sonia Gandhi and her children's behest by calling a CLP meeting in the dead of the night and that too through Twitter.

Amarinder Singh has resigned from the Congress party and announced the name of his new party-Punjab Lok Congress, months ahead of the Punjab Assembly election.

Singh had resigned in September as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state. (ANI)

