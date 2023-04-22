In show of communal harmony, Muslims help perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in J-K's Ganderbal

By Zubair Qureshi

Ganderbal (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], April 22 (ANI): A recent incident in Wussan village of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district where local Muslims helped perform the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit, Avtar Krishan, is a beautiful example of communal harmony and brotherhood.

The fact that the Muslim residents of the area, who form the majority, came forward to help in the cremation of a member of the minority community, who was living among them, speaks volumes about the secular and tolerant fabric of our society.



It is heartening to see that even in a region like Jammu and Kashmir, which has been grappling with issues of communal violence and separatism for several decades, people still believe in the ethos of co-existence and harmony.

The locals who shouldered Krishan's coffin and arranged for the wood for his cremation have set an example that all communities across the country should emulate. This incident should serve as a wake-up call for those who propagate hate and intolerance in the name of religion or community.

We must remember that we are all human beings first and our humanity should supersede all other considerations. As Sheikh Bashir, a local civil society member, rightly pointed out, "It feels like we have lost one of our own". This sentiment should be echoed by all communities across the world, irrespective of their religious or cultural backgrounds.

In a world that is increasingly becoming polarized and divided, incidents like these give us hope that there are still people who believe in the power of love and brotherhood. As the late Indian poet and philosopher, Rabindranath Tagore once said, "We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility." The humility and compassion shown by the local Muslims in Wussan village are truly commendable and should serve as an inspiration for all of us.

The incident in Wussan village is a shining example of communal harmony and brotherhood. It is a reminder that we should all strive to be better human beings, who are tolerant, compassionate, and empathetic towards others. As we move forward, we must ensure that incidents like these become more common and that the message of love and brotherhood spreads far and wide. (ANI)

