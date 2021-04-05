In silence period, Puducherry assembly poll candidates spend time with party workers, family

Puducherry [India], April 5 (ANI): In the silence period after the ending of campaigning for the Puducherry assembly elections, candidates have been spending time with their family members and local party workers even as a BJP candidate who contracted COVID-19 has been admitted to hospital.

Former minister and BJP candidate A Namassivayam tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. A couple of days ago, he had campaigned across Puducherry and Karaikal for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP candidate from Nellithope Assembly, the seat which was vacated by the former Chief Minister and Congress leader V Narayanaswamy, has been spending the time with his family.

BJP leader Vivian Richards said, "I am spending some time with family and my expectation is to get more votes than in the last election."

Talking about his father and former Member of the Legislative Assembly A John Kumar, who is contesting from Kamaraj Nagar constituency, Richards said, "We are confident that we will win the seat but the important thing is to gain more votes than earlier."



N Rangaswamy, NR Congress candidate made a visit to Appa Paithiyam Swamy temple and also spoke to the people of his constituency, Thattanchavady.

NR Congress is an important party in the NDA alliance in Puducherry.

Urulayanpet Assembly constituency candidate from AIADMK Omshakti Sehgar spent his time with family. He also met his supporters and said that he will cast his vote after the voter turnout reached 70 or 80 per cent.

Vaithiyanathan, the Congress candidate for the Lawspet Assembly constituency, said that he spent his time with family and met his supporters. He hopes of winning the constituency against the BJP candidate.

Both NDA and Congress have expressed confidence they will form the government in Puducherry.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. A total of 10,04,507 electors will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 324 candidates in Puducherry. (ANI)

