In this 'difficult' situation, will try my best: Pawan Kumar Bansal on being appointed Cong treasurer

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): After the sudden demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel, Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal has been handed over the additional responsibility of party treasurer for temporary measure by interim party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Bansal acknowledged the significance of the role and said that he has been given the added responsibility in a "very difficult" situation and would try his best to live up to the party's expectations.



"I am grateful to Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi for showing trust in me and giving me such an important responsibility. Ahmed Patel ji's political acumen and experiences were unparalleled. I have been given this task in a very difficult situation but I will try my best to perform well and live up to the party's expectations," Bansal told ANI.

Congress working committee (CWC) met on Friday under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi and condoled the demise of party stalwarts, Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi. It also passed a resolution lauding the late veterans for their contribution to the party.

While the resolution on Gogoi was moved by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the one on Patel was moved by Mukul Wasnik.

Party sources informed that many leaders, during the CWC meet, said: "The real tribute to Ahmed ji and Gogoi ji can be given by making the Congress party stronger by coming together and making Sonia Gandhi ji stronger." (ANI)

