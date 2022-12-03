In this Gujarat temple, Goddess Durga is worshipped in two different forms

Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): The famous Maa Chamunda temple in Gujarat, is the only temple in the country where two forms of the goddess Durga are seen and worshipped together.

As per the belief, 'Maa Chandi' and 'Maa Chamunda' are connected to each other. The two appeared in this temple to bring an end to the Chand Mund demon.

This temple is situated on Chotila hill, which falls in the Chotila village. Incidentally, the name of this village is based on the name of the temple.

The temple priest, Manoj Giri while talking to ANI said, "This 150-year-old temple has also been mentioned in the Puranas. It is said that Lord Krishna worshipped Maa Chamunda and Maa Chandi here, before ascending the throne in Dwarkadheesh."





He said that although people come here to worship on all 365 days, but the maximum crowd is observed on the 'Poonam' day as it is believed that the goddess's blessings are at their peak on this day.

"No devotee or priest goes inside after evening, because it is believed that the goddess rides on the lion inside the temple, during that time," he said.

The temple is situated between Ahmedabad and Rajkot. Not just civilians, but also politicians come here regularly because of the high belief associated with it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited here multiple times when he was the Chief Minister. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also came here during the 2017 Assembly elections.

One of the devotees at the temple, Harish Ravi told ANI "I regularly come here with my family, and all our wishes get fulfilled and we feel empowered. People from different countries come here because it is the only temple where we get to see two versions of the goddess."

Devotees named Jaideep and Tejal Rapora said "Maa Chamunda is our 'Kuldevi'. Although we reside in Maharashtra now, we still come here every year. The strength that our whole family feels can't be expressed in words, and can only be felt."

The temple is situated on Chotila hill in Surendranagar. People get to worship the goddess, after climbing around 1000 stairs.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had talked about building a ropeway here, but it hasn't happened till now. However, the people are still hopeful that it will be made and it will promote religious and cultural tourism here. (ANI)

