"In UP 2.70 lakh TB patients were adopted of which 70 pc are now disease-free": CM Yogi Adityanath

Varanasi/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): In Uttar Pradesh, the government has adopted 2.70 lakh TB patients, of which 70 per cent are now living a healthy life after being disease-free, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Speaking at the international seminar 'One World TB Summit' held at the Rudraksha Convention Center on World TB Day, the CM stated, "The state government has so far paid Rs 422 crore through DBT for nutritional assistance to the state's TB patients. We are committed to keeping the 25 crore population of UP healthy."

Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged strong in every field. All schemes in Uttar Pradesh have been implemented with priority over the last six years under the guidance of PM Modi, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Anandi Ben Patel were present on the occasion.

During the inaugural session of the three-day seminar, the Chief Minister welcomed all participants on behalf of the state government and the people. "On the occasion of World TB Day, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya for organizing this program in Kashi. Kashi is the place of the PM's 'Karma Sadhana', from where he is representing the country in Parliament."

In UP, nutritional assistance is provided to 16.90 lakh TB patients, stated the government release.



The Chief Minister said that today, India is reaching new heights. "All of this is very well presented in the speech of Dr Lushika, Executive Director of the 'Stop TB Campaign'. India is in the first year of its 'Amrit Kaal,' and in such a situation, under PM Modi's chairmanship, India has assumed G-20 leadership."

The country is moving at a rapid pace towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a TB-free India by 2025. UP, India's most populous state once had 21 per cent of the country's TB patients. In the last five years, a total of Rs 422 crore has been made available to 16.90 lakh TB patients in UP through DBT as nutritional assistance, he added.

The CM went on to say that so far, more than 2.25 lakh TB patients have been adopted and nutritional materials have been provided. "As a result, we have been able to cure 70 per cent of these tuberculosis patients. Special attention is being given to the TB investigation at PM Ayushman Wellness Center. Today, the process of distributing more than 80,000 kits on a war footing is underway in various districts across the state."

The Chief Minister stated that in the last six years, every scheme in Uttar Pradesh has been implemented with full commitment under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi. This was done in order to keep the state's 25 crore people healthy. In particular, success has been achieved in controlling communicable diseases, Japanese, and acute encephalitis syndrome by up to 96 per cent in UP.

He said that India has presented a Covid model of management to the world. "For the first time, when a pandemic struck, an indigenous vaccine was developed under PM Modi's leadership. In Uttar Pradesh, 40 crore doses of Covid vaccine were administered for free."

Furthermore, the CM stated that in UP, where the maternal mortality rate was previously 285 per lakh, has now been reduced to 167 per lakh. Aside from that, the infant mortality rate was previously 57 per thousand, which the government was able to reduce to 38 per thousand. "UP is working tirelessly to defeat tuberculosis, and I am confident that TB will be defeated and India will win", the CM remarked.

On this occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, besides health delegates from the country and the world were present. (ANI)

