Locals attack doctors in Delhi over COVID-19 spread

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Two Delhi-based doctors were allegedly attacked by locals in Gautam Nagar after a heated argument over the spread of COVID-19 in the district, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

This incident took place on the eve of Doctor’s Day, which is being celebrated in the country on Thursday.

Delhi police in a statement said the doctors one from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the second from Safdarjung Hospital -- were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday with several head injuries.

"On Wednesday, a few doctors went to the shop of Bhagat Singh Verma Paranthe Walla in Gautam Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol in the shop with Bhagat Singh. An argument ensued between the doctors and the shopkeeper and thereafter both parties assaulted each other,” the police said.

The doctors were allegedly “teased by saying they spread corona”, which led to an argument. Police said along with two doctors, and shopkeeper Bhagat Singh Verma, his son Abhishek also sustained injuries during the brawl.

"The statements of both the parties are being recorded and legal action will be taken accordingly,' the police added. (ANI)