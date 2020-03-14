In view of COVID-19 outbreak, Haryana bans all types of public gatherings

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Haryana government on Saturday imposed a ban on public rallies to prevent the spreading of the lethal infection.

Speaking to media, Health Minister Anil Vij said: "We have imposed a ban on all political, religious or social rallies in the state. Failure to comply with the order will be considered as a punishable offence under Section 188 of IPC. "

Vij further said that although a discussion to the closure of malls across the state has not yet happened, they should keep hand sanitisers and thermal testing techniques for visitors.

About the preparations to deal with coronavirus, Vij said: "We have set up isolation wards in all hospitals. We have instructed hospitals to set up build flu corners as well. We have also specified certain buildings where people can be quarantined if needed."

Vij requested the people to switch to vegetarian food to prevent breeding coronavirus-type infections. "This is the need of the hour. People should become vegetarians, and avoid breeding infections like coronavirus by animal consumption," he added.

So far, 83 people have been infected with COVID-19, out of which two deaths have been reported in the country.

A 68-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died due to co-morbidity -- diabetes and hypertension -- at a Delhi hospital on Friday. India had on Thursday reported its first death from coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

