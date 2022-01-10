In view of COVID-19 surge, all elective surgeries curtailed in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital till further orders

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): In view of the rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, all elective surgeries have been curtailed at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital till further orders, said the hospital administration.

A meeting was held on Monday at 3.30 PM under the chairmanship of Medical Superintendent, Safdarjang Hospital regarding "close review and monitoring on daily basis with respect to the utilization and availability of COVID-19 resources in your respective hospital."

Due deliberations were done on the preparedness for present upsurge COVID-19 cases especially Omicron Variant. In addition to points decided in the last meeting, it was decided that all elective surgeries are to be curtailed till further orders, read the order copy.

All the Infection Prevention Control measures will be strictly implemented.

Guidelines for isolation and quarantine for health care workers will be implemented as per health ministry guidelines. Judicious use of human resources for patient care will be ascertained by the respective Heads of the Departments.



Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the highest since May 5 last year, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday.

As many as 15,68,896 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Delhi so far.

With these 19,166 new cases, the active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi which is the highest May 15 last year. On May 15, Delhi's active caseload stood at 66,295.

As many as 17 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll at 25,177 at present.

However, a total of 14,076 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,77,913 in the national capital.

Presently, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.68 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi has administered 25,030 beneficiaries with the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, while a total of 2,75,22,072 beneficiaries have been given COVID-19 vaccines so far in the national capital. (ANI)

