Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI

In view of pollution, open activities to be restricted in Haryana schools: Dushyant Chautala

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): In view of the rising air pollution owing to stubble burning, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that the Education Department has been asked to ensure that open activities are restricted in the schools across the state.
"The next two days are Saturday and Sunday. So there is no point in closing the schools. The state's Education Department has been asked to restrict open activities in government and private schools to ensure that air pollution does not affect the health of children," he said during a press conference here.
Chautala also said that the practice of stubble burning has decreased in Haryana.
"Delhi government is saying that stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab is responsible for the rise in air pollution in the national capital. If that is the case, then Haryana is at a greater risk," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
He said that air pollution is an environmental issue, which cannot be simply stopped by sealing borders.
"There are not many options for farmers than to burn the stubble. We will make one waste energy plant functional within six months and provide some subsidy in the sector so other power players can also come and set up plants," said Chautala.
Pollution is also on the rise in several cities of Haryana and several locals complained of the increasing smog on the roads.
"There is so much pollution and smog. It is even affecting the visibility on roads, which can lead to accidents. Farmers are not acting responsibly. Policies are in place. This is wrong," said Prakash Kumar, a local of Sirsa. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:17 IST

Instead of advertisements, Delhi government should have spent...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Things would have been better if the Delhi government had invested the money in addressing the problem of pollution rather than on advertisements, said former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:08 IST

Srinagar: Medical services operating normally in Govt GB Pant...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Medical services are operational in a normal way at the Government GB Pant Children Hospital in the city despite the current situation in the area.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:02 IST

Maharashtra government to provide Rs 10,000 crore relief to farmers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Saturday announced Rs 10000 crore relief package for distressed farmers in the state whose crops had been impacted by unseasonal rains.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:56 IST

'Only for show,' NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal on Rs 10,000 cr aid to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday said that Maharashtra government's Rs 10,000 crore aid for farmers affected by unseasonal rains is merely for show.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:53 IST

Pune woman takes handicraft painting to new heights by using human hair

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A woman from Kolhapur is taking her love for handicrafts to new heights by using human hair.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:52 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Man commits suicide after not getting work, says police

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Disappointed over not getting employment, a man allegedly committed suicide in Undavalli village Tadepalli Mandal, Guntur district here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:50 IST

BJP will soon form government in Maharashtra: Union Minister Naqvi

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon form a government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:49 IST

Yediyurappa rejects Congress demand for his resignation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday rejected Congress demand for his resignation after a video of his purported remarks pertaining to resignation of Congress and JD-S MLAs surfaced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:43 IST

Ex-MLA, AIADMK Puducherry state secretary Purushothaman dies

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Ex -MLA and State Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) P Purushothaman died here on Saturday at the age of 71.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:42 IST

Third day of Chhath Puja celebrated with great enthusiasm

Ranchi/Patna/Dibrugarh (Jharkhand/Bihar/Assam) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): On the third day of the four-day-long Chhath festival, devotees across North India thronged river banks to offer 'Sandhya Arghya' to the setting sun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:41 IST

TN: 70-year-old man serves food to people for free

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A 70-year old man, Sitaram Das Baba is a living example of undertaking social service.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:19 IST

Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, 1 injured after car rams into truck on...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Three persons died on the spot and a woman sustained critical injuries after their car rammed into a truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway on Saturday, police said.

Read More
iocl