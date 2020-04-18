In view of rising COVID-19 cases, Section 144 imposed in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): The district administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 in Dhar in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

"Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Dhar in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. The order will be effective from 12 o'clock tomorrow and will continue for three days," said District Magistrate Srikant Banoth.

According to the state's Health Department, no deaths were reported from any district of Madhya Pradesh today.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the State stands at 1,402 including 69 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 14,792 including 12,289 active cases, 2015 cured/discharged/migrated people and 488 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

