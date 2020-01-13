Inappropriate to create narrative against law passed by Parliament, says Kerala Governor Khan on ads against CAA

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): It is very inappropriate for the state government to use public resources to create a narrative against a law passed by Parliament, said Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday, while referring to Kerala government putting up advertisements in newspapers against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"It is very inappropriate for the government to use the government resources to create narrative against a law passed by Parliament. This campaign shouldn't be taken forward as it is against the Constitution," said Khan while speaking to reporters.

"I believe in our Constitutional system. There is no scope for any conflict between the Centre and the states. Equilibrium is necessary for the progress of the country," he added.

The Governor further said that as a moral responsibility Mahatma Gandhi had in August 1947 stated that it will be the right of the people to come to India, who did not have equal citizenship rights.

"The same thing was said by Jawahar Lal Nehru on August 15, 1947. The same was stated by Dr Rajendra Prasad as well. So this moral responsibility has been given a legal form now. But where are the people affected by this problem? States that share borders with Pakistan or Bangladesh are facing this problem," said Khan.

"Has anyone said in Kerala that foreigners are living here? This is not a problem of Kerala," he added. (ANI)

