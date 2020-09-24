Inauguration of 43 BRO bridges by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh postponed

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The inauguration of 43 strategically important bridges built by the Border Road Organisation (BRO) in border areas, including seven in Ladakh has been postponed owing to state mourning, informed the Ministry of Defence on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to inaugurate the 43 BRO bridges across seven states and Union Territories on Thursday, but the Defence Ministry postponed the event in view of the death of Suresh Angadi, the Minister of State (MoS), Railways.

The bridges have been built in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The MoS Railways passed away on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11 and was undergoing treatment. (ANI)