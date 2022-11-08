INC means "I Need Chori": BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla on Cong using KGF music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress and its leadership over the illegal use of music from a Kannada movie 'KGF Chapter 2' in its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Monday, a Bengaluru court ordered Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly violating MRT Music's statutory copyright by improperly using sound recordings from the film 'KGF Chapter-2'.

While talking with ANI about it, BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress leadership saying, "Once a thief, always a thief. INC does not stand for Indian National Congress. It stands for "I need Chori" and those who are having the DNA of 'Chori."

Poonawala further alleged, "Sometimes they steal the national resources of the country, sometimes they steal the National Herald property and today they are stealing the intellectual property of private players like KGF Chapter 2 film. This shows that their mindset is only to steal. Congress always steals whether it is public money or private enterprise's intellectual property."

The court has pronounced this order. So, now they must comply with the court order, he added.

It is notable that MRT Music submitted a complaint in this regard and subsequently, an FIR was registered at Yeshwanthpur police station against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate.



The manager of the music company M Naveen Kumar said that songs from KGF-2 were used in the Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign videos. According to the first information report (FIR) filed with police in Bengaluru's Yashwanthpur, Congress politician Jairam Ramesh tweeted two Bharat Jodo Yatra videos that featured popular KGF-2 songs without permission.

The second instalment of a two-part series, KGF Chapter 2 serves as a sequel to the 2018 Kannada film KGF Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi.

The Bengaluru Police registered the case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders on Saturday following a complaint filed by MRT music label for alleged unauthorized use of music from the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission in violation of the Copyright Act.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

"The aforementioned unlawful actions of the accused amount to an offence under section 63 of the Copyrights Act. It is also a serious offence amounting to making a false electronic record with the intention to project the same as genuine and thereby cheating the public at large," the complaint said.

"Each of the copyrighted content of the complainant has been illegally stored, hosted, downloaded, sideloaded, uploaded and thereby creating infringing copies of the sound recording and audiovisual content as per the Copyright Act, 1957 and the same is liable to be handed over and/or destroyed," it added. (ANI)

