INC stands for Indian National Circus: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Punjab Congress crisis

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing Punjab political crisis, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha took a jibe on the Congress party saying that INC stands for Indian National Circus.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said that the Congress party has made the Punjab government and administration a circus show.

"People had voted for Congress with great hope. They had voted for the party to end the loot and corruption of the Akali Dal and Badal family. But today Congress is fighting amongst themselves and the internal tussle in the party has destroyed the state completely," Chadha stated.

"In the last four-and-a-half years, the Congress has neither fulfilled a single promise nor has taken any good decision. And now when only a few months are left of this government, they are fighting for the next Chief Minister candidate. A situation of political anarchy has arisen in Punjab Congress," he added.



Chadha further said that the people of Punjab are convinced that only AAP can give a good and stable government to the state.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during his two-day tour to Punjab, promised free electricity up to 300 units and free health services for all residents of the state if the party wins.

Earlier on Thursday, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief met Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Chandigarh.

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. (ANI)

