INCAA wants India to participate in premiere film festival of Argentina

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA) has said that India should participate in the premiere film festival of Argentina.

"INCAA expressed that India should participate in the premiere film festival of Argentina's Mar del Plata International Film Festival 2019 and also in Ventana Sur 2019, which is attended by the entire Latin American community, with a possible Indian delegation to Argentina to initiate dialogue on co-production between the two countries," said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a statement on Saturday.

As part of the outreach for the Golden Jubilee edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the Indian delegation at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2019 met a number of key stakeholders from the international film-making industry and apprised them of the proposed festival architecture.

"The Indian delegation also met Jana Wolff, Head-Marketing and Advertising, Berlin International Film Festival, and discussed possibilities of a more prominent presence for India at Berlinale 2020," added the ministry.

According to ministry, the meeting was held at the India Pavilion. Lisa Macleod, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, Toronto, Ontario, was among the prominent personalities to visit the India Pavilion, added the statement. (ANI)

