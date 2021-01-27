Incentive scheme for unanimously elected gram panchayats in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday decided to give wide publicity on the incentive scheme announced by the state for unanimously elected gram panchayats.

"After careful examination of the proposals of the Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR) is directed to give wide publicity and create awareness among all the Gram Panchayats in the districts about the incentive scheme for unanimously elected Gram Panchayats as the elections are being conducted on a non-party basis to preserve the peace and harmony that exists in the villages in the interest of overall development of the Gram Panchayats", said an official statement.



The Government had earlier decided to continue the two-decades-old practice of extending financial incentives to those local bodies which unanimously elect the representatives.

According to the Chief Minister's Office(CMO)'s press release, the government has decided to extend financial incentives to those local bodies which unanimously elect representatives in the coming election, to strengthen the grass root level democracy by weeding out clashes and barriers of all kinds and thus to encourage development-driven governance.

The Government order released on March 2020 said that the incentives for unanimously elected Grama Panchayats with a population less than 2,000 will receive Rs 5 lakh, with a population between 2,000 to 5,000 will receive Rs 10 lakh. With a population between 5,001 to 10,000 that elects its representative unanimously will get incentives of Rs 15 lakh and panchayats with a population above 10,000 will receive Rs 20 lakh. (ANI)

