Incessant rains affect normal life in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): Incessant rain continued in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Monday, affecting normal life with waterlogging all over.

Water has also entered into houses of several residents of the district. Plying vehicles have also become difficult with water all around.

"We went to the urban development minister and local administration. Both said they were unable to help. If they claim helplessness, then where will the public go? If we get an opportunity, we will teach them a lesson," said an upset Rajnish Kumar Bharti.

Further slamming the state administration, he added, "They are comfortably sitting at their homes sipping tea and here we are, our foodgrains are all destroyed. Have nothing to eat. No relief measures are taken by the administration. The drainage was not cleaned for the last 10 years."

Taking a dig at the government, former Bihar Minister Ajit Kumar said, "We are settled in the smart city. Muzaffarpur is a smart city. This is what Narendra Modi's smart city is all about. In the last five years, the administration is looking to make Muzaffarpur a smart city. The current situation is pathetic." (ANI)

