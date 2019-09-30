Incessant rains cause waterlogging in Malda Medical College and Hospital

Malda (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Incessant rains triggered water-logging in several wards of Malda Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

The water entered the hospital and mainly affected male medical, female medical, emergency service and operation theatre. The water from the drains carrying garbages are overflowing in the hospital. Medical staff and nurses are seen providing services after fighting with rain-water.

Many patients are seen sharing a single bed after water entered the respective wards. Many doctors are allegedly not visiting the patients under these circumstances.

"The rains waterlogged several wards of the hospital. Three to four patients are staying on a single bed. I have discharged myself at my own risk after facing such problems here" said Ananta Roy, a patient.

"I am here with my wife from the last 15 days. The hospital authority is not taking any action to remove water from the wards," said Kushuddin Alam, resident of Katawali, Malda.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, North Gujarat region, East Rajasthan and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim," IMD said in its bulletin. (ANI)

