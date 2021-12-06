Incident being probed, state officials alert: Nitish Kumar after empty liquor bottles found at Bihar Assembly premises

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 6 (ANI): After empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that an investigation has been launched into the matter, adding that state officials are alert on the incident.

Speaking to the media here in Patna, Nitish said, "An investigation is being done over the incident of empty liquor bottles found in Patna. The probe is underway on both angles, whether someone has really drunk alcohol there or bottles are just thrown away in the area. Officials are on alert. I am reading all the reports."

There has been a total ban on any type of liquor in Bihar since April 2016.



Nitish further added that he has held a meeting on the preparation amid the raising concern of COVID19 cases.

Earlier on December 2, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had said that the incident reveals the failure of the administration in enforcing liquor prohibition.

Earlier, The Chief Minister had said that he would ask the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to conduct an inquiry and added that the perpetrators should not be spared. (ANI)

