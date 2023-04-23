"Incident is very unfortunate," NCP leader Supriya Sule on Pune-Bengaluru Highway accident

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday reached the accident site on the pune-bengaluru-highway">Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city where four people died.

"The incident is very unfortunate. After coming here, the police informed me that the incident took place due to brake failure. We will wait for the investigation," NCP MP Sule said.

"Police and administration did a good job and admitted the injured to the hospital," she added.



Four people died while 22 others sustained injuries in a road accident on the pune-bengaluru-highway">Pune-Bengaluru Highway near the Narhe area of Pune city on Sunday, police said.

The collision took place between a truck and a private bus on the Highway early Sunday morning.

"Four dead, 22 others injured in a collision between a truck and a private bus on pune-bengaluru-highway">Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Narhe area of Pune city around 3 am today," a police official informed.

Meanwhile, the injured people have been shifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the police added. (ANI)

