New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): An incident of firing was reported on Thursday by unidentified persons in the Bara Hindu Rao area of Delhi.
The incident was reported around 9:21 pm.
Meanwhile, police officials were seen investigating the incident at the site.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Incident of firing reported in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2021 03:01 IST
